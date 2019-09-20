• July 23 — A13-year-old male of Eagar was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and threaten and intimidating. He was booked into the Apache County Juvenile Detention.
• July 24 — Officers took a burglary report from North Eagar Street. A shed was broken into. This case is under investigation.
— Officers responded to a collision with injury on North Main Street. Doris Athena Fodera, 62, was charged with failure to control speed to avoid collision. She was cited and released.
• Aug. 13 — Jericho Tramaine Barreras, 22, of Eagar, was arrested on a warrant for original charges. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
Between July 16 and Aug. 15, the Eagar Police Department handled 292 calls for service. Of these calls there were 68 animal control calls, 35 agency assists, 144 civil matters, six criminal investigations, 36 municipal code issues and three accidents.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 928-337-4321, ext. 2 or contact their office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127, ext. 4.
