• Dec. 22 — Manuel Alonzo Tapia, 20, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct and domestic violence and criminal damage. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Dec. 31 — Rosalie Ann Vallejos, 59, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment and interfering with judicial proceedings. She was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Jan. 5 — A 16-year-old male of Eagar was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Apache County Juvenile Detention.
• Jan. 15 — A 13-year-old male of Springerville was charged with possession or use of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a Drug Free School Zone and nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was referred to Apache County Juvenile Probation.
Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, the Eagar Police Department handled 209 calls for service. Of these calls there were 43 animal control calls, 24 agency assists, 106 civil matters, 12 criminal investigations, 22 municipal code issues and two accidents.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 92-337-4321, ext. 2 or contact their office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127, ext. 4.
