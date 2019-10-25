• Sept. 4 — Officers responded to South Butler Street for a collision without injury. Manuel Alonzo Tapia, 20, of Eagar, was charged with two counts of DUI, criminal damage, failure to control to avoid collision and no mandatory insurance. He was cited and released to a responsible person.
Sept. 8 — A 12-year-old boy, of Eagar, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct, domestic violence criminal damage and aggravated domestic violence. He was booked into Apache County Detention.
• Sept. 9 — Officers took a report of criminal damage at Ramsey Park where someone had tagged a restroom. This case is under investigation.
• Sept. 10 — Officers responded to Central Avenue and Main Street for a collision without Injury. Hannah J. Mino, 18, of Springerville, was charged for unsafe lane change. He was cited and released.
Between July 16 and Aug. 15, the Eagar Police Department handled 275 calls for service. Of these calls there were 50 animal control calls, 40 agency assists, 144 civil matters, 14 criminal investigations, 24 municipal code issues and three accidents.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, contact an Eagar Police Officer by calling dispatch at 928-337-4321, ext. 2 or call the office at 928-333-4127, ext. 4 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
