• Oct. 16 — Eagar Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Eagar boy, charged with driving without a license.
• Oct. 22 — Police arrested Drake A. Fachin, 18, of Phoenix, on a warrant for failure to appear. He was booked into the Apache County Jail.
• Nov. 4 — Police arrested Crystal Lynn Neal, 29, of Eagar, charged with domestic violence related threatening and intimidating, domestic violence related disorderly conduct and domestic violence related harassment and on 3 counts each of disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidating and harassment. She was booked into the Apache County Jail.
— Police cited and released Joshua Seth Neal, 18, of Eagar, charged with disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidating and harassment.
If you have information about any of the crimes listed above, contact an Eagar police officer by calling dispatch at 928-337-4321, ext. 2 or contact their office Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 928-333-4127, ext. 4.
Between Oct. 16-Nov. 15 the Eagar Police Department responded to 290 calls for service including 68 animal control calls, 28 agency assists, 140 civil matters, 20 criminal investigations, 31 municipal code issues and three accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.