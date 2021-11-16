That’s the iconic line Clint Eastwood muttered to an undertaker in the 1964 movie “A Fistful of Dollars” that introduced Spaghetti Westerns to the American public.
Soon, Navajo speakers will be able to hear the memorable line in their own tongue ((Diné Bizaad in Navajo), as the film is being dubbed over in the Navajo language for the first time.
“The Navajo language is a vital and important aspect of our culture and tradition,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was quoted as saying in 2020. “Our language is sacred, essential and a part of our identity as Diné.”
The film — “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in the Navajo language — is the third movie that has been voiced over in Navajo to encourage tribal members to revive and preserve the language.
The other movies previously dubbed in Navajo are “Star Wars IV: A New Hope,” and “Finding Nemo.”
The Navajo-language Eastwood film will be featured during a premier at the Navajo Nation’s Window Rock, Arizona, movie theater today, Nov. 16. Public seating is limited, and patrons must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and consent to a rapid test for the virus on site.
Eastwood starred as Rowdy Yates in TV’s “Rawhide” series, but his performance as Joe in “A Fistful of Dollars” — and the subsequent “Man With No Name” films “For A Few Dollars More” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” — made him a screen star in his own right. His best-known and most popular movies include “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Unforgiven” and “Dirty Harry,” which followed his successes in Spaghetti Westerns.
Eastwood, 91, most recently starred in and directed the Western, “Cry Macho.”
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.