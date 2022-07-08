MESA – Edkey Inc. announced recently that the Edkey Inc. Family of K-12 Schools, also known as Sequoia Schools, has earned system accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education-service providers.
Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts and charter school support organizations that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited, and that Edkey is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
“Systems accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Edkey and each of our schools a nationally recognized mark of quality” shared Edkey CEO and President Mark Plitzuweit. “It demonstrates to our communities our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”
To earn accreditation from Cognia, a school district or charter school support organization also must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external reviews. School systems in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.
Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia System Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. The Edkey Family of K-12 Schools is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards and is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.
About Cognia
Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all learners. Find out more at cognia.org.
About Edkey
Edkey® Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides high quality educational services to a variety of institutions, empowering fulfillment of their individual missions. Our services promote the improved quality of individual and family life.
