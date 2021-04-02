Eleanor Toggie

Eleanor Zahgotah Toggie died on March 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in Whiteriver. She was born on May 17, 1965, to Marion Zahgotah and Gloria Edwards in Whiteriver. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 5 at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop and a graveside service will follow at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Toggie family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
