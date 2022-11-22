'The Menu' still

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy appear in “The Menu”.

This part of the movie year, the space between Halloween and New Year’s Eve, is stuffed with films made by ambitious movie makers wanting to win an Oscar. The movie makers pull out all the stops, talent-wise, and go for it. The recent tiny but intense movie “Tar” is an example. “The Menu” might not aspire to Best Picture, but it is fun, clever, original, and very witty in a dark way. It is billed as a dark comedy/horror.

Seth Riss and Will Tracy, the writers, have a short sheet with the big screen but a long history with TV. Riss penned 104 episodes of the satirical news show “The Onion.” It is so cleverly written that many people thought it was real news. His co-writer Will Tracy has also written for “The Onion” and many other comic TV shows. We can detect their touch everywhere in the dialogue of the movie.

