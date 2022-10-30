Reservations for tickets are now available for Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Department’s (NPC) presentation of "Little Women — The Broadway Musical" with music by Jason Howland; lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; and book by Allan Knee.
Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of four sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo, a writer, is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and that she should write more for herself. Begrudgingly taking his advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
“This is a musical. That means the actors will periodically dance about and burst into song,” explains the production’s director, Carson Saline. “It’s funny, it’s emotionally moving, it’s pure entertainment.”
Saline says Little Women was selected because it allowed for flexibility based on the unknown. Being the first live show after COVID, and with some uncertainty as to what the call for auditions would produce, the “community-friendly” aspect of the script and the option for variability in cast size were pleasing. “We wanted to get both community members and students involved in this production and that has served us well. We have an absolutely phenomenal cast.”
Saline says the actors have done a lot of intimacy work developing deep relationships with each other and with their roles. “I couldn’t be happier or more pleased.” Saline notes, “I feel like there is a greater depth to what the actors are portraying on stage because of the work they have done … bravely. There is a lot of vulnerability in that.”
Saline describes Savana May, who plays Jo, as a “powerhouse entertainer.” He says, “She’s made really smart acting choices and there’s been a lot of collaboration between us, which I am really enjoying.”
Saline says another actor, Gideon Brimhall, who plays Laurie, has also “brought it to another level.” Overall, Saline says he is “astounded by the thought and dedication of the entire cast. We have been able to find this collaborative common ground and that’s where the real magic happens. To encounter this level of intelligence, maturity, and wisdom on behalf of a character from members of the cast is really special.”
According to Saline, the actors had a very short amount of time to work on this production. Seven hours a week for eight weeks is not a long time. “It just works,” Saline says, “the cast is magnificent. I just trust them. They explore, they try, and I am flabbergasted at the quality of the performances. This is going to be a truly great show.”
In addition to May (cast as Jo) and Brimhall (as Laurie), cast members include in alphabetical order: Strider Brewer (as John Brook), Cruz Denetso (as Knight), Alyssa Evans (as young Amy), Brian Jackson (Professor Bhaer), Tanya Johnston (Aunt March), Paige McKenna (Beth), Isabella Moyte (older Amy), Kellen Nicholson (Meg), Ethan Nicoll (Braxton), Ashley Nudson (Marmee), Dennis Pawlik (Mr. Lawrence), Kellie Stanton (Troll), Alexis Steibrecher (Hag), and Emry Willis (as Clarissa).
Lighting and set design are by the Emmy-award-winning Patrick Day, assisted by Ashley Nudson, and overseen by Saline. Music direction is ably managed by Mindy Flake. Rounding out the production team are Emily Baughman, stage manager, and assistant stage managers Savannah Penrod and Elena Martinez. The props crew includes Charlotte Merrill and Mackenzie Stuart. Costumes have been designed by Saline and assistants include Grace Jerome and Beth Trembley.
Showings will run on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for two consecutive weeks, Nov. 10, 11, 12, and Nov. 17, 18, and 19, beginning at 7 p.m. There will be two performances on the final Saturday, Nov. 19, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee. Advance tickets are $10, with day-of admission of $11. Senior citizens 60+, and NPC students and staff receive a $1 discount.
All shows will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 1611 S. Main in Snowflake. Reservations can be made by leaving a message with the Box Office, at 536-6250, or by making a ticket reservation online at www.npc.edu/tickets.
NPC’s production of Little Women is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Questions can be addressed to Carson Saline at (928) 536-6217, or by email at carson.saline@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.