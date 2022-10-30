Little Women poster

Reservations for tickets are now available for Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Department’s (NPC) presentation of "Little Women — The Broadway Musical" with music by Jason Howland; lyrics by Mindi Dickstein; and book by Allan Knee.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of four sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo, a writer, is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and that she should write more for herself. Begrudgingly taking his advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

