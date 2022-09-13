Artists in Navajo and Apache counties are invited to submit entries by Sept. 30 for Northland Pioneer College’s 13th annual Locally Grown juried art exhibit, to be displayed from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.

Gallery director and art faculty Magda Gluszek encourages submissions of art in any media. Drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original or unique artwork including functional items may be submitted. Artists must 18 or older to enter the exhibit. Download the call for entries at www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.

