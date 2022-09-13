Artists in Navajo and Apache counties are invited to submit entries by Sept. 30 for Northland Pioneer College’s 13th annual Locally Grown juried art exhibit, to be displayed from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2 in the Talon Gallery on the Show Low White Mountain Campus.
Gallery director and art faculty Magda Gluszek encourages submissions of art in any media. Drawings, paintings, pottery, sculptures, quilts, jewelry or any other original or unique artwork including functional items may be submitted. Artists must 18 or older to enter the exhibit. Download the call for entries at www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/calls-entry.
Locally Grown is a juried exhibit. First-, second- and third-place selections will win cash prizes. Each year, the exhibit is juried by a different professional artist. This year’s juror is Pavel Amromin, a three-dimensional artist who works primarily with the human form in ceramics. Amromin is also the gallery director and an assistant professor of Art at Gulfcoast State College in Panama City, Florida. You can view his artwork on his website, pavelamromin.com.
The Talon Gallery is in the Aspen Center on NPC’s Show Low – White Mountain Campus, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on weekends and college holidays.
For additional information about the “Locally Grown” exhibit or gallery shows, contact Magda Gluszek, at 532-6176, (800) 266-7845, ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.