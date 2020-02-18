UPDATE: ESCORT PASSING THROUGH WHITERIVER, EXPECTED AT HONDAH AT ABOUT 4:30 P.M.
WHITE MOUNTAINS — Law Enforcement personnel are escorting White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood from Tucson to Taylor today, February 18.
The procession will travel on US 60 from Globe to Carrizo Junction at the SR 73/US 60 junction. The procession will travel northbound on SR 73 through the community of Whiteriver. The procession will reach the SR 260/SR 73 junction at HonDah at approximately 4:30 pm. The community is encouraged to welcome Officer David Kellywood as he returns home.
White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood was killed in the line of duty on February 17, 2020 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, south of Pinetop-Lakeside.
