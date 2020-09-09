Motorists on U.S. Highway 60 between Superior and Top-of-the-World will encounter flaggers and pilot cars starting Monday, Sept. 14, while crews install permanent pavement markings.
Lane restrictions are planned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays and will extend about one week.
Delays of 15 to 20 minutes are expected, although they could extend up to about 30 minutes during peak travel times.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, go to azdot.gov/US60Superior.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
