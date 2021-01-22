High school graduates in the White Mountains pursuing a degree at an accredited institution are eligible to apply for a scholarship from the First Responders Legacy Scholarship Fund.
The application deadline is Jan. 29.
The award amount of a scholarship covers the actual cost of course tuition, fees, required books and equipment and ranges from up to $1,000 to $2,500. Up to five scholarships will be awarded per year. Scholarship is limited to a one-time award.
Submit all items in PDF format to: frlsfund@gmail.com by Jan. 29.
