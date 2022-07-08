This weekend marks the 23rd White Mountain Gem, Mineral and Fossil show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Following a two-year hiatus, this year’s show will be held at the Show Low Elks Lodge. Adult admission is $2 and children with adults are free.
Carl Hickman, White Mountain Gem & Mineral Club treasurer, likens the event to “a swap meet with anything stone or mineral related.”
This weekend’s show will feature close to 20 different vendors with a total of 60 display tables exhibiting a variety of craftsmanship, some in the form of jewelry. Hickman adds that, “Some vendors travel from show to show and make a living at it, often buying from here, and selling there. It’s a small, friendly community where most vendors know each other from other shows.”
The White Mountain Gem & Mineral Club is a nonprofit educational organization that began hosting a gem and mineral show in 1995. Its fundraising events are always family-friendly with a designated children’s activity area.
In one popular activity, participants are given an egg carton to fill with their chosen rock samples, and the kids especially enjoy leaving with their own personal collection where each specimen is labeled by name.
The two-day fundraising event will be filled with raffle ticket prizes of jewelry, mineral samples, and donations from local businesses. A silent auction will include items of special interest to collectors.
A particular favorite with children, for 25 cents per spin, the Wheel of Fortune may land a special gift.
Hickman has been a member since 2018 and said that, based on past attendance, the club is expecting 700 to 800 families to attend this year’s show. Proceeds will go to the club’s charitable recipients including local high school STEM activities, subscriptions to the Rock and Gem magazine in a dozen libraries, the Historical Society, and several others.
Food service during the weekend will be provided by the area Special Olympics, which will generate funds toward its own nonprofit endeavors.
The White Mountain Gem & Mineral Club has 100 active members, with at least 50 to 75 attending monthly meetings the first Sunday of each month at the VFW Post on Central Avenue in Show Low starting at 1 p.m. Meetings are always open to guests.
