The story played out in the traditional holiday production “A Feaste of Carols” is one that incorporates a plot somewhat reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet — or maybe the feuding families, the Hatfields and McCoys.
Set in medieval times, “A Feaste of Carols” focuses on two royal families that are at odds with each other, but come together to witness the marriage of their children — an event designed to end a long-time feud.
The production is put on by the Show Low Fine Arts program, and involves students from all grades.
Performers will be members of the Show Low High School music program, and all shows will take place at Whipple Ranch Elementary School.
This year will be the 37th annual Feaste of Carols, which the students eagerly look forward to performing for the White Mountain community.
“It’s like the highlight of the year for them,” said Amy Tregaskes, a parent volunteer with the event.
Christmas songs are heavily featured in this fun production, which also includes jesters interacting with the audiences.
“All the traditional carols and jester jokes, as well as the ‘Silent Night’ finale, will all be part of the show,” Tregaskes said.
This year’s cast is led by kings Thomas Tregaskes and Brandon Swearingin, and queens Adri Lopez and Lydia Moore. Byron Anderson and Strider Brewer will provide comic relief in their roles as jesters — with a “surprise jester” appearing mid-show.
“I am so thankful for what this show does for my students, as well as the joy it brings to so many during the Christmas season,” said Cynthia Whipple, the show’s director. “I love that my students get to share their talents, and it is amazing to see what they learn from this experience. ‘Feaste’ is such a special tradition, and a treasure to our community. I hope everyone will come and begin this Yuletide season by joining us for all of the feasting and song.”
A “Desserte Night” performance will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, with tickets going for $10 each.
Dinner shows will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 2-4, and tickets are $25 each for those performances, which will include full dinners being served.
Tickets go on sale today, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 19, and Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23. They can be purchased from 4-6:30 p.m. at Show Low Auditorium.
Phone reservations can also be made by calling Cori Lewis at 928-892-9703.
For questions about the performance, call Cynthia Whipple, 928-537-6200.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
