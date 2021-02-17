FORT APACHE - Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, Chairwoman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, do hereby declare that February 17, 2021 to be Officer David Kellywood Memorial Day.
The official proclamation is attached.
See your Friday, Feb. 19 edition of the Independent for Reporter Barbara Bruce's coverage of the Officer Kellywood Tribute. It will be conducted by the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department the evening of Feb. 17, 2021.
