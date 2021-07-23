Editor’s note: This is the last of a three-part series about “Unidentified Flying Objects” or “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” reported in the night sky over the White Mountains.
On June 25, the long-awaited unclassified “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” report was finally released to the general public by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
While the new report doesn’t have “smoking gun” evidence that aliens from another planet are visiting Earth, it does leave the door open to the “possibility” that “something is out there.” The report falls short of claiming that little green men (or Grays as many call them) are flying space ships around us.
One of the largest pieces of information in the report is that we can no longer refer to them as UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects), rather they are now to be official called UAPs (an acronym for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).
“This preliminary report is provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in response to the provision in Senate Report 116-233, accompanying the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) for Fiscal Year 2021, that the DNI, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF), is to submit an intelligence assessment of the threat posed by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) and the progress the Department of Defense Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) has made in understanding this threat,” the reports states on the first page.
The focus of the report is the study of incidents which occurred between 2004 and 2021 and examined 144 reports of UAPs originating solely from US government sources.
“Most of the UAP reported probably do represent physical objects given that a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors, to include radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, and visual observation,” it states.
The unclassified report continued, “Our analysis of the data supports the construct that if and when individual UAP incidents are resolved they will fall into one of five potential explanatory categories: airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomena, USG or U.S. industry developmental programs, foreign adversary systems, and a catchall ‘other’ bin.”
This is how they define the categories:
Airborne Clutter: These objects include birds, balloons, recreational unmanned aerial vehicles
(UAV), or airborne debris like plastic bags that muddle a scene and affect an operator’s ability to identify true targets, such as enemy aircraft. Natural Atmospheric Phenomena: Natural atmospheric phenomena includes ice crystals, moisture, and thermal fluctuations that may register on some infrared and radar systems. USG or Industry Developmental Programs: Some UAP observations could be attributable to developments and classified programs by U.S. entities. The report was unable to confirm, however, that these systems accounted for any of the UAP reports collected. Foreign Adversary Systems: Some UAP may be technologies deployed by China, Russia, another nation, or a non-governmental entity.
Other: Although most of the UAP described in the dataset probably remain unidentified due to limited data or challenges to collection processing or analysis, we may require additional scientific knowledge to successfully collect on, analyze and characterize some of them. The report would group such objects in this category pending scientific advances that allowed them to better understand them. The UAPTF intends to focus additional analysis on the small number of cases where a UAP appeared to display unusual flight characteristics or signature management.
The report stated that the majority of sightings were clustered around U.S. training and testing grounds.
“And a Handful of UAP Appear to Demonstrate Advanced Technology: In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics. Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings. The UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force) holds a small amount of data that appear to show UAP demonstrating acceleration or a degree of signature management. Additional rigorous analysis are necessary by multiple teams or groups of technical experts to determine the nature and validity of these data. We are conducting further analysis to determine if breakthrough technologies were demonstrated,” the report stated, opening the door that some craft could be from an advanced origin.
The reports also stated, “Ongoing Airspace Concerns: When aviators encounter safety hazards, they are required to report these concerns. Depending on the location, volume, and behavior of hazards during incursions on ranges, pilots may cease their tests and/or training and land their aircraft, which has a deterrent effect on reporting. The UAPTF has 11 reports of documented instances in which pilots reported near misses with a UAP.”
The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force plans to continue to study these reports and even increase the nation’s investment into technologies that might better explain what these unidentified objects flying might be.
“Increase Investment in Research and Development: The UAPTF has indicated that additional funding for research and development could further the future study of the topics laid out in this report. Such investments should be guided by a UAP Collection Strategy, UAP R&D Technical Roadmap, and a UAP Program Plan,” the reports stated in closing.
