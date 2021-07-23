Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is expected.