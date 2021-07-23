The White Mountain Communities annual Firewise Block Party will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Blue Ridge Elementary School, 3050 Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside.
The event will be hosted by the Pinetop and Timber Mesa fire districts, and the topics will include homeowner firewise information, evacuation preparation, creating defensible space, landscaping firewise plants and insects and disease common to the White Mountains.
There will be a bounce house, face painting, food and door prizes.
For more information, call 928-367-2199.
