On March 28, members of the White Mountain Fire coordinating group met with emergency management divisions from both Navajo and Apache counties as well as other key stakeholders such as fire and police, forest and weather service personnel and town managers to discuss wildfires in the region.
This annual event allows for discussion of weather as it pertains to wildfire, forest conditions, fire restriction ordinances, prepositioning of equipment as well as staffing for local fire departments and other agencies to include the Forest Service, Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Land Management. Moreover, there is much discussion centered around plans in the event of a wildfire or other hazards, such as evacuation routes, staging areas, security, transportation and information dissemination.
“We plan for the very worst every year,” said Gary Strickland of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Fire staff. Strickland further stated that the “primary carrier of fire are the grasses” and that the region begins drying out in New Mexico and that the drying continues to move west from New Mexico into Arizona with Alpine drying out first. Tony Merriman with the U.S. National Weather Service in Flagstaff indicated that the drought conditions in our area are “still pretty intense”.
Merriman went on to explain that the weather forecast for fire season 2022 will be “slightly warmer and slightly drier” than average.
Making the decision to enter fire restrictions and closures is not an easy one nor is it done by one person or agency. This process begins early as conditions begin to change and is continuous from the time restrictions are first considered, through the period of implementation, and until the rescinding of all restrictions or closures. The decisions are made based on science and data presented to the White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group which in turn makes recommendations to the governing bodies as warranted. The White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group is comprised of the following agencies:
• Bureau of Indian Affairs — Fort Apache agency/White Mountain Apache
• County emergency management — Navajo and Apache
• Northeastern Arizona Fire Chiefs Association
• Northern Arizona Police Chiefs Association
• Arizona Northeast District of Forestry and Fire Management
• USFS — Apache-Sitgreaves NF
• Navajo Nation Emergency Management
• Bureau of Land Management
The Cooperators in the White Mountain Fire Coordinating group continuously monitor weather, fuel conditions and other factors that will indicate when restrictions or closures are necessary. The decision criteria are a combination of all values, not just one or two.
