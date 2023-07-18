Campbell Fire 7/18/23

The Campbell Fire, burning near Alpine, is nearly 50% contained.

 Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

The Campbell Fire near Alpine, Ariz. is nearly 50% contained, according to the White Mountain Zone incident team that is fighting the blaze.

The incident team announced Tuesday morning that the fire is 48% contained and that firefighters are working to secure the fire's edges, mopping up hot spots and working containment lines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.