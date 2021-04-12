CLIFTON, AZ – April 5, 2021 — The Clifton Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plans to begin the Mesa Re-Entry prescribed burn on April 7, 2021. The burn is projected to be ongoing throughout April, depending on weather conditions.
The 6,000 acre prescribed burn area is bounded to the north by Pine Flat Road (Forest Road 515) and Forest Road 8461; to the west by U.S. Highway 191 and Cow Canyon; to the south by Juan Miller Road (Forest Road 475), and to the east by parts of Corral Creek and Sheep Wash Canyon.
Plans are for crews to black line containment lines, followed up with interior aerial ignitions utilizing a Type 3 helicopter for the remainder of the unit. Aireal ignitions are planned for three days, crews will remain on scene until there is no longer a threat.
Fuels types include grass, juniper, oak, pinyon pine, and ponderosa pine. The burn is intended to reduce canopy cover and maintain areas of reduced canopy cover achieved in past prescribed burns. It will also reduce juniper re-sprouts and enhance mule deer, white-tail deer, turkey, pronghorn antelope, and javelina habitat.
Smoke may be visible from Morenci, the community of Eagle Creek, and U.S. Highway 191. Motorists are advised to drive safely when approaching areas where prescribed fire activities may limit visibility and/or hinder fire personnel operations.
All prescribed burns are approved through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) before ignition begins. The ADEQ monitors air quality and determines whether or not it will be a good day for smoke dispersion. Although smoke from prescribed fire can still be noticeable, it is usually for a shorter time and considerably less smoke than wildfires produce. If you are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, stay indoors if possible.
Prescribed burning enhances wildlife habitat and watershed conditions, while promoting forest health and protecting communities from the effects of future high severity wildfire.
Questions or concerns contact the Clifton Ranger District at 928-687-8600 or visit the ASNFs website at: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf
