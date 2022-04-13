Emergency planners and fire chiefs this week warned Navajo County residents to brace for a long, dangerous fire season.
The region’s drought has returned just in time to turn the grasses and fine fuels into tinder, with the weather service predicting that extreme fire danger will hit the White Mountains in May and continue well into July.
“We’re in a drought pretty much year-round these days,” said Navajo County Emergency Service Coordinator Katrina Jenkins, “it just depends on the degree of drought. We’re just starting to creep into the red zone – which is extreme. We haven’t hit ‘exceptional’ yet – but that will come later in the season as we dry out further.”
The region didn’t get snow in many areas to make the grasses lie down flat – so they’re standing straight up like little matchsticks. “Those grasses and fine fuels are just standing up straight – they’re even more of a hazard than usual when it comes to people dragging chains along the highway or throwing cigarettes out of the car,” said Jenkins.
She urged the public to get ready now by making sure they’re signed up for emergency notifications, cleared their property of weeds and fire hazards and prepared for a potential evacuation. That means setting aside critical papers and documents that you can grab quickly – as well as packing a suitcase with enough cloths to be out of the house for a week or two. It also means making sure you have a plan to deal with pets and livestock in the event of an evacuation.
The danger is compounded this year because the drought’s even worse in most of the rest of the west. Normally, Arizona kicks off the national fire season in May and June. By the time the monsoon arrives in Arizona in July, California and other areas are just heading into the worst of their fire seasons. This year, other areas in the west are already staggering into the fire season. This will create fierce competition for firefighting resources.
Timber Mesa Fire has already sent crews to New Mexico and Tennessee to fight fires. All the crews will return to the White Mountains in May and June and on into July. Once the monsoons start, they’ll likely again support other regions.
The Board of Supervisors listened somberly to the worrisome report.
Ironically, the supervisors have done very little to adapt building codes and standards to the new era of megafires. The county has not even considered adoption of either a fire adapted building code or an ordinance requiring people to clear dangerous concentrations of brush from their property. Studies show that requiring new construction to use fire resistant materials and design can dramatically reduce the chance that embers from a nearby wildfire will set a home on fire. Firewise brush clearing codes not only prevent ember storms from setting brush on fire that sets homes on fire – brush clearing can also prevent a fire from starting in one house and spreading to a whole block.
Regional studies have concluded that Show Low, Pinetop, Springerville, Alpine and the host of small, subdivisions in unincorporated areas of the White Mountains are among the most fire menaced communities in the country. Unincorporated communities often face the highest risk of all. Many don’t have fire protection, are built in the midst of thick forests, don’t have good escape routes and lack basic protections like fire hydrants. Many White Mountains communities face a higher risk rating than did Paradise, California, when a wildfire ember storm set the community on fire and killed 85 people as they fled or tried to ride out the fire in their homes.
Emergency responders have already had a series of meetings to plan their wildfire response – and alert the public to the approaching danger.
“We want all of our residents – and all of our visitors and guests – to be ready. Have that evacuation kit already put together. Have your contact information and communication plan ready,” said Jenkins. “Make sure you’ve signed up for the alert system in your area. Those are the kinds of things we encourage everyone to take care of on a year-round basis.”
Timber Mesa Fire Chief Brian Savage said the cooperation between the county, police departments, fire departments and other agencies has improved dramatically in the past decade – thanks in part to Jenkin’s dogged efforts.
“Ten years ago, we would not have been having this conversation. There were a lot of individual good efforts, but that coordination piece wasn’t there. That really affects coordination of the wildfire response.”
Neil Traver, a regional manager for Arizona Public Service, said the power company works all year round to clear trees and brush from power lines.
“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of the communities we live in and work in. We have thousands and thousands of wires that go through the forest – that go through areas that have a potential to burn,” said Traver.
In California, high winds in the fire season downed power lines – setting off some of the most destructive fires in the nation’s history. Pacific Gas and Electric was bankrupted by the resulting liability. Thick smoke from wildfires can also create a connection between otherwise insulated wires on a power pole – shorting out power to wide areas.
Travers noted that APS has spent millions to add sensors to power lines that can detect when a branch, or a balloon or even someone’s tarp blowing in the wind has caused a contact or short on a power line. The sensors shut down the power. During most of the year, the sensors automatically restore power to see if the short has cleared. But during the fire season, the power lines pose such threat that APS won’t restart the power until crews in the field take a look at the line.
But that means more and longer power interruptions during fire season.
Sheriff David Clouse said fires last summer prompted evacuations in Overgaard, which gave deputies valuable practice in communicating with the public, managing the evacuations and going door to door to secure neighborhoods.
The Wyrick Fire burned nearly 8,000 acres two miles northwest of Heber last year in mid-July. Nearly 300 firefighters kept the lightning-caused fire from spreading into Heber and Overgaard.
“The biggest responsibility for law enforcement is the evacuation plan,” said Clouse. “How are we going to get the message to everyone. There are so many scenarios – animals, livestock, elderly people that may be homebound – how are we going to meet all those demands. We are continually preparing for that.”
Last summer, the Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry in Gila County. The traffic jam on the highway lasted for six hours. And traffic workers faced many problems manning the barricades to keep people from returning to town, where they were likely to interfere with firefighters and face danger if the fire got out of control.
Emergency planners know that it takes time to complete an evacuation. In Paradise California, the fire tore through miles of drought-stricken brush and timber – surprising emergency managers with the speed of its advance. They waited too long to order an evacuation and many people decided not to go immediately, since the fire still seemed far away. However, the flaming front was still nearly two miles away when embers started raining down on the town. Once people started to flee in earnest, they found the narrow escape routes blocked – with trees burning on both sides of the road.
To avoid such a tragedy, people must get ready now, said fire officials.
Timber Mesa Assistant Chief R. Chevalier said, “the fine fuels are dry. That’s what’s going to carry the fire and allow the fire to get up into the bigger trees. That’s what’s going to spread the embers to the homes. We’re preparing. We’re getting ready. But we need the community to join the partnership. If we can eliminate the threat by doing safe practices – or eliminating the fuel – that’s my message: Prevention, prevention, prevention.”
