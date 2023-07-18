Flying V Fire day 2 2023

Fire crews continue to battle the Flying V Fire. The fire started Wednesday afternoon along U.S. 60 north of Globe.

 White Mountain Apache Police Department

The Flying V Fire is 100% contained, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry & Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency.

The Agency made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday evening.

