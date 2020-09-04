ARIZONA — There are more than 30 wildfires burning in Arizona and those are only the ones on public, state and forest land. This doesn’t include fires on the reservations tracked by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Wildland Fire Management and other agencies.
Recent monsoon rains have brought some relief for crews fighting wild fires across Arizona. But the thing about monsoon storms are their unpredictability.
When will it start to rain? How much will it rain and will it be enough to smolder existing fires and to lessen the severe drought status of the Southwest?
To answer that question, past and present fire reports are helpful but still less than foolproof. And many factors are a double-edged sword. Monsoons, for example bring rain but they also bring lighting which is the perfect igniter for wildfires.
Monsoon season runs from June 15 to September 30, according to the National Weather Service. But, Arizona is in its 21st year of drought according to the Arizona State Climate office.
Rainfall data from the Show Low Airport for 2019 reported only 3.83 inches of monsoon rainfall. Normal monsoon precipitation is 7.59 inches. Since 1984, 2019 is the driest monsoon on record for Show Low.
The 2020 monsoon is making a strong case to become the new “driest monsoon on record” for Arizona, and possibly Northeastern Arizona. The National Weather Service has already labeled 2020 one of the driest monsoons, to date, for Arizona.
Rain and snow during winter and spring are nature’s soul food for vegetation and new growth which, in turn, creates more fuel on the ground. Those fuels dry out during the summers months and add a dose of danger to the wildfire equation.
Wind is another factor that can drastically change the wildfire scenery for the better or worse in a short time.
So where does Arizona rank when it comes to measuring wildfires burning across the country as we head into the Labor Day weekend?
As of Sept. 1, there were 15 large fires burning in Arizona, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. A fire is considered “large” by the U.S. Forest Service if it exceeds 300 acres.
In the U.S., there are 81 uncontained fires that have burned more than 2 million acres. These 81 fires are burning in 16 different states, with California and Arizona at the top of the list for their number and size of wildfires.
California holds steady in the top slot with 19 large fires. Arizona is close behind with 15, followed by Oregon with 9 large fires.
The remaining states with large fires drop into the single digits as follows: Colorado (6); Idaho (6); Alaska (4); Montana (4); Utah (4); Washington (4); Texas (3); New Mexico (2) and Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming with only one “large” fire.
Hanging our hats on monsoon rain doesn’t always pan out because of storms that flat out disappoint, bringing little to no measurable precipitation. Weather predictions confirm what the Southwestern states already knew – there’s not much relief coming from the clouds these days.
“Generally, most areas across the West received less than 25% of average precipitation in August,” states the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) wildland fire potential outlook issued Step. 1. “The precipitation received was mostly associated with thunderstorms and provided little benefit. Temperatures were generally 2-4°F above normal.”
Ironically, reports of abnormally high and record-breaking temperatures across Arizona sound like a broken record. Other forecast models show a continuation of fire season activity in much of the West halfway into September.
The transition to fall temperatures and a slight cooling off is expected mid-month.
“Cold fronts bringing winds but also precipitation will begin providing relief to the critically dry fuels,” states the NIFC. “Fire activity will begin to diminish as fuel moistures begin to recover.”
Attached is a summary of fires in the White Mountains and some of the surrounding areas.
Reach the reporter at lsingleton@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.