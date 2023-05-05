SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plans to conduct multiple prescribed fire operations starting May 3 and continuing through May 20. The following prescribed fires will be initiated if conditions and approvals allow:
Lakeside Ranger District:
Lakeside East-Antelope Unit Rx — May 8 through May 20. Location: Four miles to the southwest of Vernon, AZ. The project boundary is along and within County Road 3140, Forest Road 3 and 4. The public should expect to see smoke from U.S. 60 and possibly State Route 260 and will diminish each day after ignition. Total acres: 1,008 acres.
Clifton Ranger District:
Sunset Rx — May 3 through May 8. Location: approximately eight air miles northeast of Morenci, AZ. The project boundaries are Forest Road 212 (Martinez Ranch Road) to the north, Forest Road 215 to the east, Forest Road 215A to the south and Forest Road 215 A and Hickey Canyon to the west. Smoke will be visible from State Route 78 and Forest Road 212 (Martinez Ranch Road.) Smoke may impact portions of State Route 78 and Forest Road 212. AZ Game and Fish will partner on this project. Total acres 10,193 acres.
Springerville Ranger District:
Wallow West 3B Rx — May 8 through May 12. Location: The project area is located between Big Lake and Springerville adjacent to State Route 261. The unit is surrounded by a significant road system on all four sides consisting of dirt and graveled/paved roads. The unit is bound by Forest Road 409 on the west side, State Route 261 on the east side, State Route 273 on the south and a two-track, dirt road, Forest Service Road 8403 on the north side. All roads are main routes of travel for many motorists visiting the Springerville Ranger District. All roads listed will serve as sufficient barriers to fire spread. Smoke will be visible from Greer, Springerville, Eager and possibly Nutrioso and Alpine. It may impact portions of State Route 261, State Route 273 and Forest Service Road 249 during implementation and possibly for a few days. Total acres 4,769.
Wallow West 6 A Rx — May 8 through May 12. Location: The project area is bound by a significant road system along three sides. The West Fork of the Black River is a major perennial drainage and will constitute the western boundary. To the north, the boundary will be Forest Service Road 116 and Forest Service Road 249E which continues to the east and forms the eastern boundary of the unit. To the south, Forest Service Road 68C will be the southern boundary. Steepest slopes lie along the West Fork of the Black River Drainage. These areas that were once wet mixed conifer have been converted to open areas of grass with a heavy dead and down component. Bare ground and rock screes also cover much of the steeper slopes. The same is true of the northwest corner of the unit. This area of wet mixed conifer is now open canopy grassland. Smoke will be visible from Greer, Springerville, Eager and possibly Nutrioso and Alpine. It may impact portions of State Route 261, State Route 273 and Forest Service Road 249 during implementation and possibly for a few days. Total acres 2,434.
Smoke will be a consideration in the vicinity of the prescribed fires depending on the weather and caution should be used when traveling in the area. Information on air quality and active prescribed fires can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage.
Stay up to date on news from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests at our website, on Twitter and on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.