UPDATE: Crews have "pretty much established a line around the fire," according to BIA Wildland Management Public Information Officer Candy Lupe via phone at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
FORT APACHE - There is a small, .03 acre wildfire burning on the Fort Apache Reservation. It has been named Hop Canyon Wildfire and is located approximately 10 to 12 miles southwest of Show Low.
According to Public Information Officer Kacy Ellsworth of the Forest Service, Apache Sitgreaves National Forests, the fire started around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Fuels include mixed conifer.
Travelers on U.S. 60 between Show Low and Globe may see smoke. More information will be provided as it become available from BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management, Fort Apache Agency.
