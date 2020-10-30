SPRINGERVILLE — The Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests published a “Final Update” of the the Cow Canyon Fire, Monday, Oct. 26.
Monday and Tuesday’s precipitation and snow have helped put a period at the end of the sentence for the fire that was ignited by lightning on Aug. 18. It burned over 35,000 acres as of Monday but no homes or structures were lost. It was 22% contained according to the Forest Service on Monday.
The fire is burning in a remote location within the Blue Ridge Primitive Area near the eastern Arizona and western New Mexico state borders. Some of the fire burned across the Apache Sitgreaves and Gila National Forests.
“Crews will monitor the fire today for movement towards any structures along the Blue River and will continue to provide structure protection,” The Forest Service stated their Oct. 26 press release. “The weather system that is expected to move into the area in the coming days will provide higher humidity levels, cloud cover and precipitation which should reduce fire activity and overall progression.”
For more information about closed areas as a result of the fire, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ClosureOrders.
