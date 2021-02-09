PHOENIX — Good news for hunters and other outdoor recreationists — The Tonto National Forest lifted the Bush Post-Fire Flooding Public Safety Closure Order on Friday.
Last-minute quail hunters and upcoming javelina hunters will be able to access a significant portion of Unit 22 that was closed due to the order. The general quail season ended Feb. 7, and HAM (Handgun, Archery, Muzzleloader) hunts for javelina in Unit 22 are Feb. 5-15, and general hunts for javelina in Unit 22 are Feb. 19-25.
Outdoor recreationists are reminded that off-highway vehicle (OHV) travel is limited to roads, trails, routes or areas that are opened as indicated in rules and regulations by the land management agency.
For more information, call the Mesa District Ranger Station at 480-610-3300 or the Tonto Basin Ranger Station at 602-225-5395, or follow the Tonto National Forest on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.
