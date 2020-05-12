SHOW LOW – Wildfire season is already here as evidenced by a three-acre brush fire Friday, May 1 that was started by a boat trailer between Forestdale and Show Low that was quickly put out by local firefighters.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Bryan Savage said they got a call around noon Friday that a vehicle pulling a boat trailer may have started a brush fire near milepost 334 on U.S. 60 coming into town from the west.
Savage said when Timber Mesa firefighters arrived on-scene it was only about a half acre in size.
But windy conditions and relatively hot temperatures drove it to about three acres before it was brought under control.
Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service and from the White Mountain Apache Tribe (BIA firefighters) also helped kill the brush fire.
No one was hurt and no structures were in danger during the fire.
Savage said it appears that some sort of mechanical malfunction with the boat trailer’s axle is what sparked the fire.
He noted that fire season is already under way with the peak in the season expected in early to mid June.
He said people need to keep in mind that fire departments all over the country have been in the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and that is part of the reason there is an early ban on any open fires in the forests as well as a ban on any charcoal fires.
Propane is still allowed.
Savage noted that with the extension of the stay-at-home orders by Gov. Doug Ducey, this might be a good time for property owners to clean up their property for fire season to make them more fire-wise.
