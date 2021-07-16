SHOW LOW – Two lightning-caused fires are currently burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, one in the Lakeside Ranger District and another in the Alpine Ranger District.
Firebox Fire
The Firebox Fire was discovered on July 7, and is burning on the Lakeside Ranger District 6 miles south of Vernon. It is currently at 1,063 acres and is fueled by ponderosa pine and is currently at 57% containment.
It has been assigned two engines and a hand crew.
Bordered on the east and north by Forest Service Road 6, on the west by Apache County Road 3140 and on the south by Forest Service Road 96, it poses no danger to structures, though smoke might be visible from highways 260 and 60, and the towns of Vernon, Pinetop-Lakeside and Springerville.
Fire personnel will continue to be on scene until the Firebox Fire is no longer a threat. Fire activity has decreased with recent rains and increased humidity.
Multiple closures
For the safety of the public and to assist in firefighting efforts, areas associated with the Firebox Fire are closed and will remain closed until Aug. 13 or until rescinded, whichever comes first.
Closures include all National Forest System lands, roads and trails within the boundary beginning at the junction of National Forest System Road 96 and County Road 3140, then continuing east along NFSR 96 for approximately 2.2 miles to the intersection with NFSR 6 (Firebox Road), then continuing generally north then west along NFSR 6 for approximately 6.5 miles to the junction of County Road 3140, then continuing south along CR 3140 for approximately 2.8 miles, back to the point of beginning at the junction of NFSR 96 and CR 3140.
The public is reminded that it is a Class B misdemeanor or a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months or both to enter the restricted area.
All perimeter roads are open for travel and are not restricted by the effect of this closure.
Paradise Park Fire
On July 10, the Paradise Park Fire located 5 miles east of Hannagan Meadows on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, in the Alpine Ranger District was sparked by lightning.
Firefighting crews are currently using a confine/monitor strategy to effectively burn out all the undergrowth. Point protection of range improvements and remote cabins will occur if necessary.
The fire grew to approximately 262 acres over the past two days. Significant rainfall has helped to limit fire growth.
Trails affected
Trails within the immediate area that should be avoided are the No. 75 Grant Creek Trail and the No. 74 Paradise Park Trail. Trails that could be impacted as the fire moves would be the No. 65 Upper Grant Creek Trail, No. 73 Steeple Trail and No. 76 Foote Creek Trail.
Current fire behavior includes smoldering, creeping, single tree and isolated torching in Ponderosa Pine with grass and brush.
Monsoon weather is forecast over the area and can cause the fire to move in any direction with outflow winds if not associated with heavy precipitation.
There are currently no closures or evacuations in place for the Paradise Park Fire.
Smoke
Smoke may be visible east of Highway 191 on the Alpine and Clifton ranger districts and south of Alpine on Highway 180.
Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.
Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: www.azdeq.gov/.
For further information, contact the Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5000 or fs.usda.gov/asnf.
For questions about this fire, contact Lakeside District Fire Management at christopher.ruff@usda.gov or 928-368-2103.
