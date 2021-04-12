CIBECUE - The 1,761-acre G22 Fire is still only 10% contained as of Monday, April 12 at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The fire began Apr. 3 and is located 10 miles northwest of Cibecue. The fire was at only 400 acres as of Sunday, April 4 which means it has grown to four times its original size.
(A press release was issued by the White Mountain Incident Management Team after the Tuesday, Apr. 13 edition of the Independent went to press. This story is based on the most updated information available at the time.)
The fire is currently being managed by the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team, with Ben Plumb as the Incident Commander.
The fire is burning within the Rodeo-Chediski fire scar, in rugged terrain with a large volume of snags/dead trees.
This is a summary of the resources on the G22 Fire.
Personnel: 159
Resources Assigned: 7 Type 6 engines, 1 Type 4 engine, 2 dozers, 2-20 person IHC crews, 19-person IA hand crew, 10 person IA hand crew, 2 water tenders, 2 medical teams, 1 Rapid Extraction Medic Team (REMS), 1 type 3 Helicopter, 1 Type 1 Helicopter, and other miscellaneous incident management overhead.
Operations: Yesterday, firefighters patrolled roads in the most active portions of the fire to assess any threats and extinguish hot spots near containment lines. Burnout operations were successful in holding the fires spread along the northern flank, and containment lines were completed. Prep work for additional burnout operations will continue today with the assistance of a type 1 helicopter that will be used to support tactical maneuvers. The priority for fire managers is to hold the already burned edges on the southern, western, and northern flanks. Crews will conduct firing operations on the eastern flank today.
Closures: The junction of the 27/28 road, north of Grasshopper Ranch and Salt Creek north of Chediski Lookout, is closed due to fire activity.
Weather: The forecast is calling for more warm and dry conditions with southwest winds gusting up to 23 mph and a high of 69. Winds are expected to increase tomorrow and could produce critical fire weather conditions.
Values at risk: Fire fighter and public safety are the highest priorities for the incident management team. The G22 fire area includes important lands to the White Mountain Apache people. Firefighters are working to protect commercial timberlands, watersheds, riparian areas, rangelands, heritage sites, and recreation and wilderness areas.
Safety: Smoke may be visible from Cibecue and White Mountain communities, and along U.S. 60 and 260. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.
Official fire information can be found on these sites.
Apache-Sitgreaves NFs: https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/asnf/news-events https://www.fs.usda.gov/news/asnf/news-events
ADEQ Air Quality Information: https://azdeq.gov/node/7077 https://azdeq.gov/node/7077
