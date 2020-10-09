SPRINGERVILLE — The Jake Springs Fire, ignited Oct. 4 on the Springerville Ranger District, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The fire is less than a mile southeast of Carnero Lake and is approximately 86 acres in size with 30 percent containment.
Earlier this week, it was only 15 percent contained. As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, crews were able to work on securing the fire line, mop up and patrolling fire lines along the perimeters.
About 59 personnel are on this fire with engines, hand crews, helicopters, a water tender and a dozer.
For further information on the Jake Springs Fire, contact the Springerville Ranger District at 928-333-6280 or email Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests at as_portal_comments@usda.gov.
Note, the Jake Springs Fire is not on Inciweb because it is under 100 acres.
Cow Canyon Fire
The Cow Canyon Fire was also lightning-caused, but is much larger and has been burning since August 18.
A total of 18,903 acres have burned since ignition. It is at 12% containment, down from 18% on Wednesday. Additionally, between Wednesday and Thursday, the fire increased from just over 10,000 acres to almost 19,000 acres.
This fire is being managed differently than the Jake Springs Fire because there are values at risk. Some include private property and ranches on the Blue River.
Fuels and fire behavior
The Jake Springs Fire is burning in steep terrain through heavy mixed conifer and Ponderosa pine containing a large amount of down and dead fuel loading.
In contrast, the Cow Canyon Fire has only light to moderate ground fuels. There is some “isolated torching” but Cow Canyon is “not experiencing the same extreme fire behavior as some of the wildfires that are currently burning in other westering states,” according to Thursday’s news release issued by U.S. Forest Service, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The Cow Canyon Fire is complex because it has involves multiple jurisdictions across Arizona and New Mexico. Some trails have been closed for public health and safety. Information about trail closures can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/alerts:notices/?cid=stelprd3793918.
The warm weather and continued drying trend is expected to continue, with no precipitation in the near future in the area of either fire.
For further information on the Cow Canyon Fire, contact the U.S. Forest Service, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Alpine Ranger District at 928-339-5021 or visit the official incident page at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7158/.
Smoke information
Smoke may be visible near both fires. This includes the towns Alpine, Clifton, Springerville and western New Mexico for the Cow Canyon fire. For the Jake Springs Fire, smoke may be visibly near the towns of Greer, Eager, Springerville and Hidden Meadows.
Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.
With fires seemingly everywhere why does Gov Ducey still have the Department of Corrections Wildland fire crews on lock down? They are trained for this type of situation but have been locked up since March. They are in close contact with each other instead of being out in the fresh air and the very kind of work they do is social distancing. There are twelve 20 man teams across the state. It's time to let them do what they are trained to do.
