GREER - Please be advised, due to high winds, the Sunrise Park Resort Golden Anniversary fireworks that were scheduled for the night of Monday, Feb. 15, will be rescheduled for another day, or to correspond with another event.
This information is per a communication from Interim General Manager Roger Leslie, Monday, Feb. 15 at approximately 11 a.m.
Thank you for your understanding and patronage of Sunrise Park Resort.
