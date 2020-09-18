FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- Snowflake Unified School Dist:
Dear Parents and Staff, Now that we have completed five weeks of in person schooling, we wish to provide a COVID-19 related update. In the past five weeks, we have had three students and three employee’s district wide test positive. In addition, other staff members and students have stayed home when they have been feeling sick. Some of them have chosen to get tested with the majority of them receiving negative tests. We thank them for being proactive and taking seriously the responsibility we each have to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. We are constantly monitoring situations in our schools. We appreciate those that have kept us informed when they have a student who has symptoms or a family member who has tested positive. The more we know, the better chance we have of limiting the impact on our students and staff.
We work closely with personnel from the Navajo County Health Department as we navigate through each scenario. We are grateful for their help and support. Initially, the county health department personnel were making contact with families if their student needed to quarantine, or stay at home due to contact with a person who has tested positive. Moving forward, our staff will be making the majority of those calls. However, some situations will still require the staff from the county to make contact with families in our communities.
This week, we began fall sports competitions. We are excited that our students have the opportunity to participate in activities that are important to them. We ask for your support in following the guidelines for attending and participating in events and activities. It will take all of us working together to minimize the spread, and allow our students to continue to attend in person schooling and to participate in activities. We thank our parents and community members for the support we have received. We are also extremely grateful for our teachers and staff who are doing a tremendous job with our students.
Sincerely, Hollis J. Merrell Superintendent
