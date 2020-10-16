KEAMS CANYON — The Sinquah family and the First Mesa Consolidated Villages continue to ask for the public’s help in gathering information related to the disappearance of family and community member Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah.
Sinquah was last seen on Monday, Sept. 28, in Keams Canyon walking near the Indian Health Service (IHS) Housing area, toward his residence, less than a mile away. He did not return home and has not been seen or heard from since.
“Moe” is about 5’11” tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black shirt and denim jeans. He also has a visible dark scar on his left cheek.
With the absence of Law Enforcement, the family launched their own Missing Persons Search with local volunteers and recruited the assistance of volunteer Oscar Lalo to take the lead in the search. Lalo is a retired Hopi Agency BIA Law Enforcement Officer. The family also reached out to First Mesa Consolidated Villages (FMCV) Administrator Ivan L. Sidney, and the FMCV Public Safety Officers to assist in the search.
Sidney established a Command Center at the FMCV Office in Keams Canyon. With the search focused in an area near the Hopi and Navajo land boundaries; Navajo Nation Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith, under the direction of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, assisted in the search with 8-10 volunteers, four wheelers and drones.
Volunteers have found several key items which have been turned over to the Hopi Law Enforcement Services for investigation and DNA analysis by the crime lab. The family has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and hope to move forward with investigations and follow-up with evidence collected. Ambrose “Moe” is the son of Albert T. Sinquah (father) and Cecilia Lomakema-Talayumptewa (mother). Two sisters Jackie and Lisa Sinquah and brother Ron Sinquah. For information contact: Jackie at 928-207-1150, Oscar Lalo 928-497-1610, Command Post 928-738-0022 or First Mesa Consolidated Villages 928-737-2670 (if no answer leave message).
