That’s the message from Arizona’s first responders, who are asking residents to get out and donate blood as part of the “First Responders Unite Holiday Blood Drive,” which is intended to meet patient transfusion needs over the holidays.
Blood draws will be conducted by Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider.
“First responders know first-hand that you can’t wait for an emergency to donate,” according to Vitalant. “It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives.”
To encourage citizens to donate, Pizza Hut is thanking all who step up to give blood through Friday, Dec. 31, with a voucher for a complimentary medium pizza. The vouchers will be given in Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Springerville to anyone who donates.
Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day is the most difficult time of year to maintain a healthy supply of blood, as indicated by Vitalant.
Dates, times and locations where White Mountain residents can donate are:
Lakeside — Thursday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Christian Center, 184 W. White Mountain Rd.;
Pinetop — Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pinetop Fire Department, 5976 Buck Springs Rd.;
Show Low — Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, Building C, Conference Room A, 4951 S. White Mountain Rd. Other Show Low dates and locations are Tuesday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, 1501 E. Woolford Rd., and Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29 and 30, 10 a,m. to 2 p.m. both days, City of Show Low Campus Gym, 620 E. McNeill St.
Springerville-Eagar — Wednesday, Dec 1, 9 a.m. to 6 pm., American Legion Post 30, 825 E. Main St., Springerville.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially O-negative, which is the universal type used in emergencies and traumas.
To dedicate your blood donation in honor of first responders, register at First Responders Holiday Blood Drive and follow the prompts to make an appointment at any Vitalant Arizona blood drive.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment at one of the above-listed locations, visit www.vitalant.org, or call 877-258-4825.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
