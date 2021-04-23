UPDATE: April 23, 11:12 a.m. - As of April 23 the Bonito Rock Fire had grown to 1,300 acres, cause still undetermined.
WHITE MOUNTAIN APACHE RESERVATION — Five different fires are currently burning on the reservation east and southwest of Whiteriver, in Cibecue, near Sunrise Junction and near Amos Wash.
They are the Bonito Rock Fire, The Indian Fire, the Snake Creek Fire, the Sawmill Fire and the Amos Wash Fire.
A Wednesday, April 21 post on the Ft. Apache BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management Facebook page stated that multiple fires on the reservation kept firefighters very busy that day.
“Today (April 21) is a busy day for firefighters. Three additional fires were reported today: The Snake Creek Fire near Sunrise Junction was caused by a down power line and is about 1 acre. The Amos Wash fire is about 10-15 acres and was caused by a faulty catalytic converter from a vehicle. The road from Canyon Day to Cedar Creek is closed. The Sawmill Fire is located near the old Sawmill in Cibecue and is about one half acre,” the Facebook post stated.
The human-caused Indian Fire, located about 10 miles southwest of Whiteriver near Nash Tank, was detected by fire personnel responding to the Bonito Rock Fire located in rugged terrain about 17 miles east of Whiteriver.
The Indian Fire was at about 2 acres as of late night April 21 burning in grasses.
The Bonito Rock Fire (cause unknown) was detected April 19 and as of Wednesday, April 21 was at 149 acres burning in Ponderosa Pine and mixed conifer.
High winds April 21 and more on Thursday, April 22 complicated firefighter efforts to contain some of the fires like the 1,300 acre Bonito Rock Fire.
As of April 23 there were three Type 6 Engines, one Type 4 Engine, two Dozers, two Interagency Hotshot Crews, two Initial Attack Crews, one Type 2 Crew, two Water Tenders, one type 1 Helicopter, one Type 3 Helicopter and other miscellaneous incident management resources fighting the fire.
Incident Commander Ben Plumb said the fire is in an area that cotain important lands to the WhiteMountain Apache people and that firefighters are working to protect commercial timberlands, watersheds,riparian areas, rangelands, heritage sites and recreation and wilderness areas.
He said smoke may be visible from Whiteriver and along U.S. 60 and 260and that people who have respiratory problems and/or heart disease are encouraged to take appropriate measures overhead.
Plumb said the junction of Y70/Y40, R55/R32 and R55/Y20 roads are closed due to fire activity.
"Fire crews have completed handlines along portions of the southwest flanks and will continue to scout for opportunities to construct additional containment lines to secure more of the fire’s edges," Plumb stated in an April 23 update.
The fire transitioned from a Type-4 organization to a Type-3 complexity fire when the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team assumed command at 6:00 a.m. April 23.
The fire is at 0 % containment.
