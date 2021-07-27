SHOW LOW — The White Mountains area has been under a flash flood warning since last Thursday and that warning was supposed to have lifted by Monday noon; however, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff says to stay tuned for more. In fact, the forecast for the Wednesday and Thursday coming up calls for “scattered showers,” and on Friday, July 30 “numerous showers” are expected widely spread across the area with a heightened potential of flash flooding on all three days.
Last weekend
The series of storms that began last Thursday certainly left their mark. “Silver Creek is now Silver River,” exclaimed White Mountain Lake resident Tony Tangalos, who reported that the flood left only one way in and out of that community on Friday.
Navajo County Emergency and Preparedness issued a “Go” notice to “All residents in the Silver Creek Drainage Basin from Shumway to Taylor.” The residents in that area were told to evacuate to higher ground at one point over the weekend, and that evacuees should expect to stay evacuated from the area from between one to four hours. That alert expired later on Saturday evening.
That county department on its Facebook page wrote that “Water is flowing upstream at a rate greater than Silver Creek can handle,” but that there was no threat to the dam. The report also noted that White Mountain Lakes, Mexican Hat Lake and Millet Swale were full. In fact, the latest report indicated that as of press time, Millet Swale had ruptured its banks. Repeated calls for information to Navajo County went unanswered, but the Facebook page stated that a “human shelter” was set up at Holbrook High School and a shelter for livestock was opened at the county fairgrounds.
By contrast, Haley Nicoll manager from Apache County Emergency Management responded twice in two days to requests for information. “We’ve seen quite a bit of flooding throughout the St. Johns, Concho and Vernon areas. We have our Emergency Management Teams and Engineering working around the clock,” she wrote.
Emergency declaration
On Friday, July 23, The Apache County Board of Supervisors declared a county-wide state of emergency after an emergency meeting that day. The declaration noted that the current rain has “left many citizens of Apache County stranded in their homes denying them access to food and medical assistance, endangering their lives and well being, threatening to damage their homes and property and endangering their livestock.” Under Arizona law, a county can declare an emergency allowing state agencies to offer aid including personnel, equipment and “other available resources,” typically funding.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff estimated that during the storms, the amount of rainfall in the counties was between two and six inches, which according to gauges set about the area, Show Low received five inches of rain (four at the airport,) Pinetop-Lakeside, 2.71 inches, St. Johns airport registered 2 inches but the weather service noted that the area south of there typically gets more rain than the airport.
This week
Additionally, as of Monday, July 26, Navajo County reported that locations that will experience flooding include Keams Canyon, Tuba City, Tselani-Cottonwood, Hard Rock, Forest Lake Chapter House, First Mesa, Low Mountain, Whippoorwill Springs, Blue Gap Chapter house, Pinon, Polocca, Hoteville, Second Mesa and Kykotsmovi Village.
Streams and drainages set to experience flooding are Moenkopi Wash, Black Mountain Wash, Cottonwood Wash, Jeddito Wash and Polacca Wash.
Authorities encourage residents to “Turn around, don’t drown!” when encountering flooded roads and note that most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Also, officials urge residents to “Stay away or be swept away!” when approaching banks of creeks and washes because they are unstable and unsafe during floods.
