As COVID-19 has grown to become a worldwide emergency, it seems that our world has chosen largely to focus on fear. I have found that fear spreads only negativity and hopelessness, which certainly seems understandable, given the frustrating circumstances COVID-19 has inflicted. I’ve also found that fear tends to focus on the things outside of people’s control and that focusing on those factors prevents individual growth and improvement, which in turn slows down the communal improvement our world is striving for in this pandemic.
As I see it, we as individuals have two choices moving forward: continuing on in fear and helplessness or to overcome our fear by focusing on what we can control. I’ve found that in focusing on the small things that I can control, such as what I get to eat for dinner, what fun movie I can watch, or who I can call or text each day, I have found an unexpected joy during this crisis. Changing my bad attitude into gratitude for all I can still do has turned my daily perspective upside down, changing my paralyzing fear into hope and productivity.
I strongly believe that this positivity is essential to our world’s success at overcoming this virus, because as long as our fear is present, it stops our progress, leaving failure as the only option. Because I know that all of us want to beat COVID-19, I encourage everyone to find three things each day (they can be small!) that you are thankful for during this pandemic, and I assure you that this will bring you the hope and motivation that is essential for our world progress.
Emily Bloomstand,
Show Low
