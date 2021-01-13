SPRINGERVILLE – The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests issued an updated press release, Wednesday, Jan. 13, regarding the Black Mesa Ranger District Horse Deaths.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Forest Service provided results from the initial investigation of horse deaths, including confirmation of four deceased horses due to bullet wounds. The ASNF continued the investigation based on a tip from the public about a possible a fifth deceased horse. The most up-to-date and verified information confirms four deceased horses in total, including:
Three adult horses, including a pregnant mare, were found deceased on scene.
One foal found with severe injuries due to bullet wounds.
After further assessment, it was decided to humanly euthanize the foal due to the fatal wounds. This required dispatching additional Forest Service personnel whose credentials included proper clearance and training to carry and use a firearm.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) have been working together with the Heber Wild Horse Freedom Preservation Alliance and Friends of the Heber Wild Horses to ensure the total counted deceased horses identified is accurate. Forest and District leadership wants to thank these advocates and the community for helping patrol, expanding search efforts, and providing trusted information around the incident. The call for a collective approach and partnership with the community during this incident has been, and continues to be, critical. The ASNFs will continue to provide updates on the incident to public and media partners as the investigation proceeds.
Direct information regarding this incident to the Tipline Navajo County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-78 CRIME (27463). Law Enforcement is offering up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of parties responsible.
To report a dead or injured horse, contact the Black Mesa Ranger District: 928-535-7300.
For questions, please contact the Apache-Sitgreaves NF’s Supervisor’s Office at 928-333-6280 or visit the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.