For some soldiers, the military experience lights a fire in them, cementing their deep love of country and honing skills and abilities that give them purpose and direction after they’re back home.
And that would, to a T, describe Tim Lacy, a genial member of the White Mountain community who has taken his expertise in military tactics out into Arizona’s high country forests, where he teaches others how to properly use and handle weapons of war, among other skills.
His company, Guerrilla Mentor, offers training in beginner pistol use, security patrolling, guerrilla marksmanship, combat weaponry, surveillance/reconnaissance, hostile encounters skills, small unit tactics, carbine gunfighter classes and more.
“I just wanted to, you know — I had all of this knowledge stored up,” he said. “And if I can pass on some of that knowledge, maybe it’ll help somebody, even it’s just a hobby or something for them to have fun with. And there are just things, as patriots, that people need to know.”
At 58, Lacy looks to be at least a decade younger. He was an Air Force brat who moved around a lot growing up, but when his dad retired in 1976, the family moved to Linden.
By 1981, however, Lacy was gone — enlisting in the U.S. Army, following a family tradition to serve.
“My dad was career military, and also a Christian pastor,” he said. “My brothers were military. So that’s really the family history. You know, we really couldn’t do anything else — we weren’t good at farming,” (He laughs). “We all felt that it was our duty to serve our country — and I really feel it’s the duty of every able-bodied American. If they can’t serve in the military, they should at least train and be prepared. It’s our republic. We’ve kind of got to defend it.”
A church-going father of young daughters, Lacy is unabashedly patriotic and Christian. He is a conservative with a God-and-country belief system who just tries to help people prepare for worst-case scenarios.
He says that he thinks a lot of people are worried about everything going on in the world today and are trying to take steps to keep their families and their properties safe.
“I don’t know if people right now just feel a kind of urgency or what,” he said. “Given our current (world) environment, a lot of people are just worried about everything going on.“
Long before he brought Guerrilla Mentor to the mountain, Lacy served eight years as an infantryman with the US Army. He was assigned to a scout platoon, where he was trained in reconnaissance by Ranger- and Special Forces-qualified noncommissioned officers. He attended Army Ranger school and received a Ranger qualification tab. He was also awarded a Combat Infantryman’s badge while he was active duty.
“Being awarded a Combat Infrantryman’s badge was a real mark,” he said.
After his discharge, he served as a law enforcement officer with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked on the Gang Task Force and used his reconnaissance skills to detect and track narcotics production and movement as a member of the Counter Narcotics Team. He also worked for ten years as a private security contractor for American interests, serving seven of those years in Afghanistan.
“I was one of the armed contractors,” he said. “I did ‘high threat’ protection. And I did mentoring — training Afghan militia, Afghan police and Afghan army. So I was always, always, in the field doing something.”
While still contracting overseas in 2014, Lacy said, he would teach training classes here and there when he came home on leave — and those training sessions essentially became the foundation of Guerrilla Mentor.
“We incorporated it and got the business license in 2017,” he said. We started doing it full-time in 2019.”
His wife, Cecilia, is an equal player in the business; she is “always there,” according to Lacy, and she also serves as his main assistant on the training missions.
Lacy’s students run the gamut, from pre-teens to veterans to law enforcement officers looking for specialized training to women and older Americans.
“We had one lady, 99 years old, who came to us,” he said. “She was just awesome.Her husband had served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. We have a picture of her shooting (at targets).”
He encourages women to get training. He offers “ladies only” classes, which he says are fun.
Although he doesn’t advertise his services — people learn about what he has to offer through word-of-mouth, referrals, announcements of classes scheduled to be held, or from his Guerrilla Mentor Facebook page, where he posts pictures of students in training — he has been featured in Recoil magazine, and Off Grid.
“The chief editor for Recoil came to the first (reconnaissance) class last year,” Lacy said. “He had been a reconnaissance platoon commander in the Army and after the class, he said, ‘This was textbook; it’s perfect.’ So they ended up doing an article about us.”
The reconnaissance/guerrilla marksmanship class — which can involve two or three days of moving stealthily through the woods — is one of Lacy’s more popular classes. It involves participants in grease paint, Ghillie suits and camouflage, learning the fundamentals of reconnaissance, movement, infiltration, exfiltration and debriefing.
“I think a lot of guys just love it,” he said. “Maybe it’s a fantasy camp for them, but it’s been one of the classes people seem to like the most.”
Although training of this kind can run into thousands of dollars in some places, Lacy said his most expensive class — the three-day advanced guerrilla marksmanship/reconnaissance class — costs about $300. At the lower end, his beginner firearm class costs about $150.
Anyone interested in taking classes or requesting information should contact Tim Lacy by messaging him on his Facebook page (search “Guerrilla Mentor”) or by sending an email to amosbay2000@gmail.com.
