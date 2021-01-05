EAGAR — The Town of Eagar leaders want residents and everyone else to know how saddened they are by the Dec. 8 passing of one of the former chiefs of the town’s thin blue line who attended Round Valley High School before choosing law enforcement as a career path.
Former Chief of Police Scott Garms joined the Eagar Police Department 39 years ago as a dispatcher and then in the tradition of pioneers who settled the area so many years ago, worked his way to the top.
He was 58 when he died.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of a previous Eagar Police Chief Scott Garms. Chief Garms and his family settled here back in 1976 and he graduated from Round Valley High School in 1980. He met his wife Kris Garms and, they were married Dec. 13, 1985 they had two sons Evan and Trevor. Chief Garms started with the Town of Eagar as a dispatcher from Oct. 1982 until Oct. 1983. He then went to the Police Academy and became an officer taking his Loyalty Oath June in 1983. He promoted to Sergeant in May of 1986 and then Captain in March of 1988. He became Interim Chief in April of 1996 and then Police Chief May 1996 until June 2004. Chief Garms and his family volunteered everywhere they could. They loved this community and the people living here,” town officials posted on the town’s Facebook page.
