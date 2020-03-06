In February of this year my husband and I were getting out of the cold weather in South Dakota and headed to Arizona to explore your wonderful state. On Feb. 15 we were in Show Low and decided to have a belated Valentine's dinner at a local steakhouse. When we arrived we were told that there would be a short wait before we could be seated. While waiting for our table, we struck up a conversation with a young (at least to us) couple from the Snowflake area. We enjoyed a very nice meal with several drinks. The waitress brought us our check and then suddenly came and took it back, telling us that the bill had already been taken care of. What a wonderful surprise for us. We believe that it was this young man from Snowflake.
We would like to express our gratitude to whomever paid our tab. Small acts of kindness do have a large impact on people. In addition, I would like to add that we found the people of Arizona to be very friendly and kind. We enjoyed our trip very much. Thanks for your kindness and hospitality.
Max and Deb Pravecek
Freeman, South Dakota
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.