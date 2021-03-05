The Heber-Overgaard Chamber of Commerce has begun preparations for this year's Fourth of July holiday events to be held July 2-3.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event should email the chamber at
www.heberovergaard.org or contact Grace Payne, office manager, at 928-535-5777.
Vendors from the 2019 event will be given the first right of refusal for their previous spots, then open spots will be given based on a first-come first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.