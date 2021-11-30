Frank Ynclan

Frank Ray Ynclan born October 25, 1953 to Bill and Eva Ynclan. Frank was born in Ray, Arizona and raised in Kearny, Arizona. Frank passed away peacefully in his home in Show Low, Arizona on November 8, 2021.
Frank was the brother of Bill Ynclan Jr., and Olga (Katrina) Ynclan. Frank is survived by his wife Donna and children Brandon Ynclan, Kaylee Wise, and Linsey Beam. Frank was a loving grandfather (Papa) to Adriana Ynclan, and father-in-law to Cassandra Ynclan, Mathew Beam, and Daniel Wise.
Frank grew up in Kearny where he worked at Phelps Ford, as well as the nearby Copper mines. Frank was also an avid drummer that traveled around the state with his band playing at local venues. After Frank and Donna married, they moved to Show Low, then eventually making the valley their home. The Mesa/Gilbert area is where they raised their family and where Frank worked as an outside salesman for Phoenix Fuel, Napa Auto Parts, and American Filter. In 2019 Frank retired and moved to his late father’s home in Show Low, Arizona. In retirement, Frank lived his best life spending his days hunting/fishing, working on projects around the house and enjoying life in the mountains.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting both big game as well as small game. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed his time fishing with his granddaughter. The unexpected loss of Frank shocked and devasted both his friends and family. Those who knew Frank, knew it was impossible not to like him. Frank, you will be forever in our hearts.
