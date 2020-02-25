WHITERIVER — Memorial services honoring the life and sacrifice of White Mountain Apache Police Department Officer David Kellywood, of Pinetop, are planned for the coming weekend.
The body of Officer Kellywood will lie in state beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center. The public is invited to pay their respects.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, also at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center.
Kellywood’s final resting place will be in Chiefton Cemetery in North Fork.
For additional information, contact Family Liaison Elmer Lamson at 480-737-0470.
