SNOWFLAKE — In the Nov. 2, 2021 edition of the Independent, we reported on King, an emaciated horse, who was given a second chance at life.
King was rescued on Oct. 26, 2021, he only weighed 742 pounds. A concerned citizen contacted the Department of Agriculture, they in turn called Christine Griffin, founder of Equine WellBeing Rescue, Inc.
Today, this once emaciated quarter horse weighs in at 1,114 pounds.
Griffin said, “He’s muscled up very nicely.”
The journey to recovery is a long one for any human or animal and the best medicine is proper care, nutrition, with lots of love. Griffin explained that they introduced a consistent feeding program. They base their feeding program on one from the University of California- Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, the largest veterinary school in the United States.
Griffin said, “Decades ago the college released criteria for a re-feeding program that’s kind of standard across the country. Basically, we’ll take what we need for the individual and fine tune their re-feeding program to see how it works for that specific equine. King is getting senior feed every day. He just wasn’t getting enough from the prior owners and he couldn’t chew the foods that they were giving him, as far as forage. He wasn’t getting enough calories to even stay warm in the cold weather, which is why he wasn’t gaining weight. We just gradually increased the amount of what he was getting, until we got to a point of him giving him 20 pounds of senior feed a day.”
Purina Equine Senior Feed is designed to be a complete feed, meaning that if a horse can’t chew any hay, they can live off of Equine Senior.
Griffin said, “King can’t chew any hay. He rolls it around in his mouth and he kind of sucks on it, then he spits it out because his molar teeth are worn out. So, he needs a complete feed that is high quality. If you read the instructions Purina provides, an equine, whether it’s a horse, donkey or mule, should be eating two, to two and a half percent of their body weight a day. If his optimal weight, based on his size is 1,000 pounds, he should be eating 20 pounds a day. Plus, we give King vitamin and mineral supplements, just because his condition was so malnourished. Those extras are to just help him build back his muscles and things of that nature. He would also get alfalfa to suck on and to just eat the little flowers because he didn’t need to chew them, that just kept him busy during the day. Horses, donkeys and mules are used to eating about 16 hours a day. They graze, go get water, take a nap, then they graze, go get water, take a nap, throughout the day and night, they’re constantly eating at some point.”
King has forage available to munch on throughout the day and night, but Griffin says they don’t really count that a substantial part of his diet, because he just dumps most of it on the ground, its mostly to quench his desire to graze. Griffin shared that King was only getting three pounds a day from the prior owner, when he was supposed to be getting 20 pounds a day, a quarter of what he should have been fed. Griffin detailed that they increased the three pounds to six pounds, then the six pounds to nine pounds.
She said, “We just kept increasing and we would do it slowly over a couple of weeks, over several meals. He was getting 20 pounds of feed divided into four meals, to begin with. Then we went to three meals and now he’s at 20 pounds over two meals. He still has the forage that he can graze on just to suffice that desire to graze. He is stabilized right now. We’re seeing that over the last several weeks, he weighed just about the same. He did gain a couple more pounds this last week, but we’re at a point now where we’re reducing his feed a little bit, until he gets to the point where he starts to lose weight, to see where his weight will stabilize. This is done to determine how much feed he needs to maintain the perfect weight.”
Soon, a vet will come in to pull blood again, to compare to King’s first results from November. Griffin said “the results will show how his recovery has been and even though he looks good on the outside, that doesn’t mean that all his organs and everything have recovered. That’s why we do the extra blood draws to see how they’re doing.”
Equine WellBeing Rescue, Inc., is a 501c3 non-profit organization located east of Snowflake. For more information visit http://www.EquineWellBeing.org.
