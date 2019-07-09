Two boys “ride” neck and neck in the stick horse race at the Li’ Deuces Wild Youth Rodeo held Friday at the Village Arena in Show Low. The boys were among dozens of competitors who enjoyed this event along with steer riding, a boot scramble and mutton bustin’. The Lil’ Deuces Wild Rodeo is held in the afternoon before the Deuces Wild Rodeo every July Fourth holiday weekend.
featured
Galloping to the finish line
Trudy Balcom
Trudy Balcom is editor of the White Mountain Independent.
