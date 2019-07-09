2019 Lil Deuces Rodeo - stick horse race

Two boys “ride” neck and neck in the stick horse race at the Li’ Deuces Wild Youth Rodeo held Friday at the Village Arena in Show Low. The boys were among dozens of competitors who enjoyed this event along with steer riding, a boot scramble and mutton bustin’. The Lil’ Deuces Wild Rodeo is held in the afternoon before the Deuces Wild Rodeo every July Fourth holiday weekend.

 Trudy Balcom/The Independent

Two boys “ride” neck and neck in the stick horse race at the Li’ Deuces Wild Youth Rodeo held Friday at the Village Arena in Show Low. The boys were among dozens of competitors who enjoyed this event along with steer riding, a boot scramble and mutton bustin’. The Lil’ Deuces Wild Rodeo is held in the afternoon before the Deuces Wild Rodeo every July Fourth holiday weekend.

Reach the editor at

tbalcom@wmicentral.com

Trudy Balcom is editor of the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.