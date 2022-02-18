SHOW LOW — “Derby Down the Deuce — where the whole point is for things to go downhill.”
You might think the 2022 Derby Down the Deuce is five months away, but now is the time to prepare.
The 10th annual Derby Down the Deuce will take place on July 9, but the leaders of the Show Low Chamber of Commerce want to make it special and are asking people of the region to start building their cars now.
“The mayor (Seymore) came to a group of guys 10 years ago and said, ‘We need to build an event that continues to draw a different crowd.’ Show Low was already drawing a certain crowd but the mayor asked us to create an event that would draw a different form of a crowd,” said passionate Derby Down the Deuce race volunteer Mike Bosley.
The Derby Down the Deuce was born out of the old Soap Box Derby concept according to Bosley.
“We’re all big kids. At the very beginning it was more race and competitive. Over the years it has evolved into a simpler format of ‘build the coolest car.’ Over the past several years, we’ve had the ability to have special-needs cars. We’re able to include that form of a draw too. Special-needs kids and adults — they’re all racing side-by-side,” Bosley said.
Stefan Wehnau, Show Low Chamber of Commerce vice president, said now is the time to motivate people to build a Derby Down the Deuce car.
“It’s the 10th year and we want to get as many people as possible to come out and participate. Last year Big O Tires and Future Tires had a friendly competition between them. They both brought cool Derby cars and raced against each other. It’s an opportunity for good, wholesome, friendly competition,” said Wehnau.
He added that the competition is also an opportunity for team-building inside a business.
“It is easy to do. It doesn’t take much money. I went down the Derby in 2012 on a toilet. It doesn’t take much to design,” Wehnau said.
Derby inspection will take place the night before the race (July 8) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arizona Dodge on the Deuce. A total of 60 cars will be allowed in the field (at the most) along with five alternates. Registration is just $50.
The race starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Prizes will be awarded for the fastest car and the best design. The fastest car will be awarded $500 and the traveling King of the Deuce Cup. Second place is $200 and a trophy, and the third-place team will win $100 and a trophy.
The overall design winner will pocket $300 and a trophy.
There will also be five separate judge’s awards, each winning $200 and a trophy.
There is also a Special Needs category. If you have an interest in running a Special Needs car, or have a Special Needs driver, contact the Show Low Chamber at (928) 537-2326 or Mike Bosley at (928) 205-2263.
“The other side of the story is the Autism Foundation,” said Wehnau. “We are supporting part of our population. This gives some parents a reprieve. It gives their kids something to focus on during the summer. It is a reward. The kids benefit from it.”
The White Mountains Autism Foundation has five or six events per year and the Derby is one of the organization’s fun events for the children.
“This one is huge,” said Brett Halfpop, board member of the White Mountains Autism Foundation. “It is the most popular event for our individuals. It’s cool and we have some kids participating. One guy I know, he wears that (Derby Down the Deuce) medal every day throughout the year. He is so proud of that thing.”
The foundation has been participating in the Derby for three years.
“Every special-needs kid can be included. With a tandem soap box car they can sit in there and be racing, while the adult in the back is actually steering. We got four tandem Soap Box-sanctioned cars and it was such a hit. This is beneficial to our community. It is the event of the year,” Halfpop said.
Last year 13 cars competed in the Derby and the Chamber of Commerce estimates 2,000 people lined the street to watch the 2021 Derby Down the Deuce.
The Derby isn’t a fundraiser; it breaks even for the most part.
“The whole point is for things to go downhill,” Bosley said. “We make sure our race participants are safe, but accidents are part of racing. We’ve had several accidents but luckily because of our safety precautions, everyone has walked away just fine. We’ve never had any major injuries.”
Some of the rules of the Derby include a maximum weight of 500 pounds and the car cannot be larger than 5 feet wide, 10 feet long or 10 feet tall. They cannot have detachable parts and must be gravity-powered only — no propulsion systems are allowed.
Cars must have brakes and be able to steer while braking. They are required to have a minimum of three wheels and the driver must be at least 14 years old. Helmets are required for drivers and passengers in the vehicle.
Participants who display unsportsman-like conduct will be disqualified.
If you have never seen the Derby Down the Deuce you’re really missing out. It is one of the most fun days possible in the beautiful White Mountains.
For more information, or to become one of the event’s 100 volunteers who are needed, contact the Show Low Chamber of Commerce, 81 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, visit its website at DerbyDownTheDeuce.com, or call (928) 537-2326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.