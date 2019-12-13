GILA COUNTY - Gila County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) recovered the body of a child on the north side of Roosevelt Lake in the area of Indian Point near what is referred to as the Tonto Creek Arm, according to a press release issued by GCSO at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14.
"The recovery is believed to be the last missing child" of the three that were swept away by rising floodwaters at the Bar X Crossing of Tonto Creek on Nov. 29.
The identity of the child has not been confirmed, however "next of kin has been notified" in the event it is the body of 6-year old Willa Rawlings.
Search and rescue teams from multiple agencies across the state have been looking for Willa since Nov. 29 when the family's vehicle was reported as stuck in Tonto Creek during an attempt to cross at the Bar X Crossing in Tonto Basin.
The bodies of Willa's 5 year old brother, Colby Rawlings and their cousin, Austin Rawlings, (also 5), were recovered on Nov. 30.
At the time of the tragic accident, Gila County Sheriff's Office, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety responded, rescuing one adult and four other children who had become stranded on an island in the creek. Another adult was rescued from the shore, also according to press releases issues by GCSO.
"Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the multiple agencies and the outpouring of community support to include all the citizens for assisting in this Search operation," reads today's press release in closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.